BEIJING Aug 10 The rise in troubled loans at
China's commercial banks slowed in the second quarter although
the total volume of bad loans reached an 11-year high, data from
the banking regulator showed.
The total volume of non-performing loans (NPLs) at Chinese
commercial lenders hit 1.44 trillion yuan ($217 billion) at the
end of the second quarter, the highest since 2005, data from the
China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) showed late on
Wednesday.
NPLs increased 45.2 billion yuan over the second quarter,
the smallest quarterly increase since the end of 2013, according
to Reuters calculations based on official data.
Special mention loans, or credit that may sour quickly, rose
124.3 billion yuan during the second quarter to 3.32 trillion
yuan, pushing the total amount of questionable commercial loans
to 4.76 trillion yuan at end-June, the CBRC data showed.
The NPL ratio of Chinese commercial lenders stood at 1.75
percent at end-June, the same level as end-March.
The CBRC reported last month that commercial banks' NPL
ratio rose to 1.81 percent at end-June, using a different
approach to measure the statistics.
Key performance measures for commercial lenders continued to
weaken in the second quarter.
Net profit earned by commercial banks in the second quarter
slipped to 427.5 billion yuan, compared with 427.9 billion yuan
in the same period a year prior, the CBRC data shows.
Net interest margin narrowed to 2.27 percent, compared with
2.51 percent in the period a year prior.
Commercial banks' weighted average core Tier 1 capital
adequacy ratio declined to 10.69 percent at end-June, down from
10.96 percent at end-March.
China's five biggest state-owned banks are due to report
their half-year results in late August.
