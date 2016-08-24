BEIJING Aug 24 China's more than 1,700 problematic peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms will "have to exit" the market as the government moves to clean up the sector, a regulatory official said on Wednesday.

Li Junfeng, director of the Inclusive Finance Department at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), was speaking to reporters after the regulator released a new document to tighten the oversight of the P2P sector at a news conference.

China had 1,778 troubled P2P platforms by June, accounting for 43 percent of total P2P firms, according to statistics from the CBRC. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Nick Heath; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)