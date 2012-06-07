BEIJING, June 7 China's securities watchdog has
ordered the cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen to increase
regulation of sales of corporate bills by banks to brokerages to
restrain off-balance sheet lending, three sources told Reuters
on Thursday.
The move is the latest attempt to crack down on buoyant
off-balance sheet lending by banks that escapes the purview of
the bank regulator, and skirts the government's stringent credit
controls.
Shenzhen, a thriving commercial city in southern China, has
suspended all sales of bills by banks to brokerages, three
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, and Beijing
and Shanghai will follow suit as early as this week.
"Products that have been sold would be left alone as their
maturities are not long anyway. But banks are barred from
issuing new ones," one of the sources said.
Chinese banks have used bill sales as a key way to skirt
regulator's supervision, and they form an important part of
China's shadow banking system, which analysts estimate to be
worth up to 10 trillion yuan ($1.6 trillion).
These bills originate from commercial papers that firms
issue to banks in exchange for loans. Banks then repackage and
securitise the commercial paper into bills and sell them to
brokerages or trust firms.
This allows banks to move some loans off their balance
sheets, and even covertly exceed their lending limits.
Lending controls are at the center of China's monetary
policy and the government tells banks how much they can lend by
giving them annual loan targets.
Prohibiting banks from selling bills to brokerages marks a
swift reversal in a new policy that was only implemented in May,
when China's Securities Regulatory Commission gave the green
light for brokerages to buy bills from banks.
But an explosion in the business over the past month likely
led the securities regulator to worry about possible risks,
prompting a rethink in the policy.
($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Zhao Hongmei and Aileen Wang; Editing by Koh Gui
Qing and Mark Potter)