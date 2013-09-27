* Policymakers express support for privately-owned banks
* Speculators feast on stocks linked to private banks
* Hope that private banks can boost financing to small firms
* But officials, bankers say no panacea for SME financing
woes
By Heng Xie and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Sept 26 Signs that China is preparing
to open its banking sector to privately-owned lenders has raised
hopes that they can help ease financing difficulties afflicting
smaller firms.
A handful of listed companies have also seen their stock
prices soar in recent weeks on rumours they are planning moves
into banking.
But bankers and policymakers say that hopes for private
banks have been inflated. At least in the short term, private
banks will provide neither big new profits to listed companies
nor an easy solution to small- and medium-sized enterprises'
(SMEs) financing woes.
"Of course this is the general policy direction, but the gap
between hype and actual progress is really too huge," said a
regulatory official, who asked not to be identified because he
was not authorised to comment on policy.
"The bank regulator's specific plan is still in the
discussion phase. This rush of public attention isn't
necessarily a good thing."
Shares in Suning Commerce Group, a large
electronics retailer, had risen by 65 percent this month through
Tuesday after the firm announced plans to establish a private
bank. The stock has since corrected but is still
up 42 percent.
Tencent Holdings, the Internet giant that runs the
popular WeChat social networking platform, also said it has
applied for a banking license as part of a consortium of firms.
Its shares have risen by 13 percent in
September.
But an executive at Tencent told Reuters it has no plans to
establish a bank on its own.
"As far as I know, establishing a bank really isn't a main
element in Tencent's development plans in the financial domain,"
he said.
Chinese punters in recent weeks have also speculated wildly
on smaller-cap stocks based purely on rumours, including Beijing
Centergate Technologies and Jiangsu Hongdou
Industries, which is up 44 percent on the month.
NO PANACEA
Beyond the speculative frenzy, the push for private banks
has also raised hopes that they could help channel more
financing to China's productive but cash-starved private firms.
Economists have long decried the tendency of China's
state-dominated banking system to grant loans primarily to large
state-owned firms, even as SMEs account for 60 percent of GDP
and around 75 percent of new jobs.
But banks and officials warn that even if regulators move
aggressively to permit new, privately-owned banks, it won't
provide an immediate solution to SME financing.
"Small- and medium-sized banks themselves face higher
financing costs than big banks. This means they can't possibly
offer low-interest loans to SMEs," said a senior executive at a
large, state-owned bank.
"I'm afraid that relying on private banks to solve SME
financing problems is difficult to achieve."
The case of Minsheng Bank, a privately-owned
lender founded in 1996 and known for its focus on SMEs, is
instructive.
"When Minsheng Bank was established, we said we wanted to
serve private enterprises and SMEs. But once we started to do
it, we found that the bad loan rate was very high. We didn't
dare to keep going. We had to reverse course and start 'dating a
rich guy,'" a Minsheng board director told Reuters.
Only after the bank developed a foundation of reliable,
low-risk borrowers did it begin to wade back into SME lending.
"Cultivating and operating a bank requires a long-term
mentality. Requiring a bank to effectively service SMEs in the
short term - one shouldn't be so idealistic," the director said.
Bank reform enthusiasts should also remember that private
capital already comprises a significant share of the current
banking system, at least among smaller banks.
While the Chinese government owns at least an 80 percent
share in China's "Big 5" banks, which account for 44 percent of
total banking system assets, private investors already control
larger shares of other banks, data from China's banking
regulator shows.
Among mid-sized joint-stock banks and small city commercial
banks - which together control 27 percent of bank assets -
private investors already own 41 percent and 54 percent,
respectively, of total equity. For rural financial institutions,
the ratio is 90 percent.
"Financial service for small companies is a worldwide
problem. All you can do is try your best to increase the
channels. Establishing private banks certainly creates one
additional method, but in the short term it's impossible for
this to have a truly revolutionary impact," said the regulatory
official.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)