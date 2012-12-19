BEIJING Dec 19 China's banking regulator has
ordered banks to tighten checks on the sale of third-party
financial products made through their branches to ward off
potential risks, the Southern Metropolis Daily said on
Wednesday.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) issued an
"urgent" internal circular last Friday requiring banks to check
their sales of third-party products, mainly insurance, trust
products and investment funds, said the newspaper, which is
based in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.
Banking sources contacted by Reuters confirmed that they had
received a CBRC circular but would not discuss the contents.
Banks must complete investigations within 15 days and the
CBRC will also conduct random checks on bank branches after they
hand in self-assessment reports, the newspaper said.
"If bank branches find rule-breaking behaviour and major
risks, they must report to their headquarters immediately and
work with cooperative institutions to take effective measures to
resolve risks and report to bank regulators in time," it said.
The sale of banks' own wealth management funds will not be
affected by the move, the paper said.
Banking regulators are worried about the risk of a crisis of
confidence in wealth management products, following investor
protests at Hua Xia Bank after a product sold
through its Jiading branch in a suburb of Shanghai failed to pay
out upon maturity late last month. The bank says a branch
employee sold the product without authorisation.
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao, Shengnan Zhang and Kevin Yao;
Editing by Nick Edwards and Jacqueline Wong)