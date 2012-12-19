* CBRC confirms has told banks to tighten checks on finance
products
* Banks have started internal investigations
* Regulator concerned about crisis of confidence after Hua
Xia case
BEIJING, Dec 19 China has ordered banks to
tighten checks on the sale of third-party financial products
made through their branches to ward off potential risks, the
banking regulator confirmed on Wednesday.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) issued an
"urgent" internal circular last Friday requiring banks to check
their sales of third-party products, mainly insurance, trust
products and investment funds, said the Southern Metropolis
Daily, which is based in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.
"The move targets banks... we did issue such a circular," a
CBRC official told Reuters.
"Banks may have already received the circular and begun to
check (their products)," said the official.
Banking sources contacted by Reuters said that they had
received a CBRC circular, but would not discuss the contents.
"We have begun self-checking. What happened to Hua Xia Bank
has a very big effect on the industry and we are running our
business more carefully," said an official of the private bank
department at a Beijing-based commercial bank.
Banking regulators are worried about the risk of a crisis of
confidence in wealth management products, following investor
protests at Hua Xia Bank after a product sold
through its Jiading branch in a suburb of Shanghai failed to pay
out upon maturity late last month. The bank says a branch
employee sold the product without authorisation.
Banks must complete investigations within 15 days and the
CBRC will also conduct random checks on bank branches after they
hand in self-assessment reports, the newspaper said.
"If bank branches find rule-breaking behaviour and major
risks, they must report to their headquarters immediately and
work with cooperative institutions to take effective measures to
resolve risks and report to bank regulators in time," it said.
The sale of banks' own wealth management funds will not be
affected by the move, the paper said.
Chinese banking regulators are concerned the failure of an
investment product sold by a Hua Xia Bank employee could shatter
depositor confidence in hundreds of similar products that have
proliferated in recent years, three sources told Reuters earlier
this month.
