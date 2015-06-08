(Adds details and context)
BEIJING/HONG KONG, June 8 Five Chinese banks are
set to issue interbank certificates of deposit to foreign
financial institutions inside the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, the
latest step of the city's financial reforms, four sources with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Three of China's "Big Four" state-owned lenders, China's
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
, China Construction Bank Corp
and Bank of China Ltd
(BOC) , as well as Shanghai Pudong
Development Bank Co and Shanghai Huarui Bank will
soon kick off the pilot programme, sources said.
BOC's local branch will issue certificates of deposit worth
500 million yuan ($80.60 million) to 1 billion yuan, said a
source.
The amount, though small, gives banks' a new channel to
complement liquidity and marks the latest of a series of steps
Shanghai is taking to foster financial reforms.
"Banks themselves will decide the scale of issuance
according to their liquidity," said the source. "Such issuance
in the free trade zone has relatively lower costs and can
complement liquidity and help banks' loan to deposit ratio."
Officials at the five banks declined to immediately comment.
The Shanghai branch of the People's Bank of China also
declined to comment.
Last Thursday, Wang Zhenying, head of the survey and
statistics department at the central bank's Shanghai branch,
said the issuance of certificates of deposit to foreign
financial institutions has been approved and is awaiting the
official launch.
($1 = 6.2036 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Li Zheng in BEIJING and Zhao Hongmei in HONG
KONG, Writing by Shu Zhang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)