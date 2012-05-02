BEIJING May 2 China will postpone the
implementation of new capital adequacy rules for banks until the
end of this year, three sources with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters.
Two sources in the financial sector and one with direct
knowledge of the discussions between the government and the
regulator, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), said
the delay had recently been agreed.
"The banking regulator's original plan was to start the new
rules from July 1 once getting the State Council's approval. But
now they have to further postpone it and the earliest possible
date could be the end of this year," said the source with direct
knowledge of the matter.
"The State Council has not yet approved the proposed CBRC
rules," the source added, requesting anonymity to avoid
repurcussions.
The CBRC in August 2011 published a set of draft rules on
bank capital and liquidity requirements as part of efforts to
implement the so-called Basel III capital adequacy rules,
designed by international banking regulators to help lenders
rein in risks.
The draft rules have been modified several times after bank
executives and industry analysts complained the rules were too
harsh, and further adjustments are now expected to be made.
Local newspapers had earlier reported that China's banking
watchdog decided to indefinitely postpone new bank capital
adequacy rules while concerns grew about the risk of cutting
lending capacity as the economy slowed.
A CBRC spokesman said the State Council was still examining
the draft regulations.
"Right now, the work related to drafting and publishing the
new capital rules is still going on and it is following the
normal procedure of regulation approval," the spokesman said.
The August 2011 draft regulations would require all banks to
maintain a minimum capital adequacy ratio of 10.5 percent, with
systemically important banks subject to an 11.5 percent ratio.
According to CBRC's original plan, big banks would have to
meet the rules by the end of 2013, and small banks have to meet
the rules by the end of 2016.
The new capital requirements were originally scheduled to
gradually take effect in January this year, but had already been
delayed in order to avoid exacerbating already-tight credit
conditions..
Basel III rules are being phased in internationally over six
years from 2013. Banks have long warned that complying with the
Basel rules in full, along with surcharges for the largest
lenders, could force them to cut back on loans to businesses,
potentially hurting already struggling economies.
The Financial Stability Board, the regulatory arm of the
world's top economies represented at the Group of 20, said banks
were making progress in strengthening their balance sheets.
(Reporting by China Newsroom; Editing by Nick Edwards and Don
Durfee)