SHANGHAI, April 10 China's banking regulator
said on Monday it has issued guidelines on risk control for
lenders, as authorities ramp up efforts to contain risks from a
rapid build-up in debt.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) made the
comments in a statement posted on its official website, after a
Friday news conference which covered the authority's plans to
prevent systematic financial risks.
The guidelines were not made available to the general
public.
China's banks extended a record 12.65 trillion yuan ($1.84
trillion) of loans in 2016, despite worries about the dangers of
prolonged debt-fueled stimulus.
