SHANGHAI, March 15 China's banking regulator has raised the target loan-to-deposit (LDR) ratio for two major state banks, in an effort to spur more lending after two straight months of flagging loan growth, local media reported on Thursday.

Regulators raised the target LDR for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and China Construction Bank (CCB) to 63 percent and 70 percent, respectively, from 62 percent and 68 percent last year, the 21st Century Business Herald reported, citing an unnamed source close to regulators.

Among the other "big four" state banks, the target LDR for Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) was lowered to 57 percent, while the target for Bank of China (BOC) was unchanged at 72 percent, the paper reported.

Chinese banks extended 710.7 billion yuan ($112.5 billion) in new loans in February, well below market expectations, of 750 billion yuan, raising concerns that slow credit growth could hamper economic growth.

The top four banks hold more than half of the total deposits in China's banking system, so an adjustment of one percentage point could potentially have a big impact on overall lending.

The loan target adjustments are part of regulators' implementation of the so-called CARPALS dynamic risk management system, which the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) began using for systemically important banks in early 2010.

The system involves supervision of 13 different indicators, including capital adequacy, liquidity and loan quality. Under the system, regulators can adjust various regulatory thresholds as necessary.

The details of how regulators implement CARPALS is still poorly understood. For each regulatory indicator, there is a target value, a trigger value, and a legal value. The legal maximum value for LDR is 75 percent. But it is unclear what the consequences are for banks that exceed the target or trigger levels.

The actual lending ratios for CCB, ICBC, ABC, and BOC were 63.4 percent, 62.8 percent, 55.5 percent, and 66.9 percent, respectively, the Business Herald reported, citing official figures. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Richard Pullin)