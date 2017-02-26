(Repeats story issued late on Saturday)
* Guo to head CBRC after 20-year financial, political career
* Guo seen as capable, passionate reformer
* "Serious, respected" regulation needed for shadow banking
By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, Feb 25 Guo Shuqing, who is stepping
down as governor of Shandong province to take control of China's
banking regulator, returns to Beijing at a decisive moment for
the country's financial system following years of breakneck
economic growth.
The immediate challenge for the new chairman of the China
Banking Regulatory Commission (CRBC) is formidable - Guo must
vigorously address troubled lending in the country's 232
trillion yuan ($34 trillion) banking sector and implement
tougher measures to control lightly regulated shadow banking
activities.
For Guo, highly regarded as one of China's most experienced
financial services professionals, returning to Beijing follows
an accomplished career including appointments as chairman of
China Construction Bank Corp, the head of
the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and most recently as
a provincial governor.
Guo is considered by many as a passionate reformist, drawing
up more than 70 new policies during his 18 months as chief stock
market regulator from 2011 to 2013.
He tried to revive a stagnant stock market, boosting
participation by foreign investors while campaigning against
widespread insider trading, poor information disclosure and weak
corporate governance.
He also advocated reform of the initial public offerings
system and promoted the delisting of loss-making firms.
"Guo's appointment to CBRC brings him back to his area of
core expertise: banking," said James Stent, a former independent
director at two Chinese banks and author of China's Banking
Transformation.
"CBRC is a big, complicated organization. You have to be a
competent manager. Guo Shuqing has proven in spades he's capable
of doing the job."
Guo, a philosophy major and a visiting scholar at Oxford
University, is a native of China's Inner Mongolia region and is
a fluent English speaker. Since 2001, he also has served as a
deputy central bank governor and as a top foreign exchange
regulator.
Like central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan and former finance
minister Lou Jiwei, Guo is widely respected as a reform-minded
policymaker.
He was appointed to run CBRC to replace Shang Fulin, who has
reached the official retirement age of 65.
BAD LOANS, SHADOW BANKING
Deleveraging and containing risk have been identified as top
priorities for the current government, as China's top leaders
prepare to gather at the twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle of
the ruling Communist Party this autumn.
China's banking sector is dominated by state-owned lenders,
which are responsible for supporting political and economic
priorities of central and provincial governments.
Guo, 60, also must wrestle with the thorny problems
associated with helping regulate China's fast-growing online
finance industry, which has become a hothouse for both
innovation and fraud.
A prolific author with more than 300 research papers and 16
books to his name, Guo inherits a banking sector that has
expanded swiftly, fueled by the country's rapid credit growth.
Banking assets over the last five years have more than
doubled, helping to push the volume of non-performing loans at
Chinese commercial banks to 1.51 trillion yuan by the end of
last year, the highest since 2005.
China's shadow banking system, comprising a range of opaque
and lightly-regulated financial products, also has grown rapidly
under the guise of financial innovation.
Shadow banking's entanglement with traditional financial
institutions, especially more vulnerable small and mid-sized
banks, has raised concerns about potential systemic risks.
Shang, who led the CBRC from 2011 to 2016, faced criticism
for not being firm enough on those activities.
"Shang has not been a tough regulator in keeping things
under control," said Fraser Howie, an independent analyst and
author of Red Capitalism. "Banking is far more complicated and
opaque than it was before."
"SERIOUS, RESPECTED" REGULATION
Guo's needs to come out with "serious and respected"
regulation addressing shadow banking products, Howie said.
Guo will work closely with China's powerful central bank,
which is tightening oversight of the surging asset management
industry that has drawn the eye of investors seeking high yields
and quick profits.
Before joining the securities regulator, Guo steered China
Construction Bank Corp to its successful initial share sale,
which raised $8 billion.
Guo will need to navigate the CBRC through the financial
regulatory system shake-ups in the coming months and years.
Market speculation about unifying banking, insurance, securities
regulators under the leadership of the central bank has been
rampant since China's stock market crash in 2015.
"Don't take too much risk. But not too little either. If you
don't take any risk how can you make any money," Guo told
Reuters in an interview in 2010.
($1 = 6.8706 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Benjamin Lim in BEIJING; Additional
writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Lincoln Feast)