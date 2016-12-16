WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
BEIJING Dec 16 China's banking regulator said on Friday that banks must strictly control credit to coal and steel firms that are violating capacity cuts, the latest in a series of regulations aimed at reducing loans to industries struggling with over-capacity.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) told banks to stop providing financial support to "zombie firms" and companies in breach of the government's capacity reduction plans, the CBRC said in an online statement.
The regulator also required banks to increase their awareness of the "strategic status" of the coal and steel sectors, and meet the "reasonable" funding demand of competitive firms.
The banking regulator said it encourages lenders to use financing for mergers and restructuring in the steel and coal sectors. (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
BEIJING, May 14 China's Belt and Road initiative is "fantastic" but obstacles could arise from some countries who see it as a potential threat, a senior official from Venezuela said on Sunday.