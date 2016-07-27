BEIJING, July 27 China is considering rules to
restrict investments by small banks in the country's $3.5
trillion wealth management product industry, draft rules seen by
Reuters show, as concerns rise they are taking increasing risks.
Draft rules from the China Banking Regulatory Commission
(CBRC), seen by Reuters on Wednesday, target riskier assets most
often packaged into high-yielding wealth management products
(WMPs) by smaller banks and financial institutions.
As the economy has slowed, smaller banks with less access to
top-tier creditworthy borrowers have increasingly dabbled in
creating, packaging and repackaging exotic assets for sale to
retail investors, who assume they are tacitly guaranteed by the
government.
The measures include a proposed cap on WMP exposure to
stocks, considered by the regulator as a "non-standard asset,"
and a potential freeze on the issue of structured WMPs offering
a tier of interest rates for different risk levels and payouts.
The CBRC did not respond to calls or faxes seeking comment.
China wants funds steered towards more productive parts of
the economy but authorities are worried too much money is
instead ending up in speculative or risky investments, such as
in real estate, volatile small-cap stocks and high-yield loans
offered to high-risk borrowers.
Chinese authorities have taken various measures in recent
years to try to control the growth of China's wealth management
products and the latest moves come as officials worry about the
growing tide of debt in an economy where GDP has slipped to a 25
year low.
Domestic media reports describing the rules were partly
blamed for a slide in benchmark stock indexes of as much as 3
percent. China's securities regulator has been struggling to
restore confidence in its stock markets since a massive crash in
2015.
David Qu, ANZ markets economist in Shanghai, said that the
stock slide may have been an overreaction.
"The amount of WMP investment by banks into the stock
markets isn't very high," he said. "By the end of 2015, it
hadn't reached 8 percent."
Still, Qu predicted the new regulations would prompt wealth
managers at these smaller banks to reallocate out of stocks and
into bonds.
In addition to capping stock investment, the rules could
halt issuance of structured products that offer different rates
of return. Some WMPs offer extraordinary market beating returns,
sometimes as high as 30 percent.
The structured products are similar to the collateralised
debt obligations blamed by some for sparking the global
financial crisis in 2008.
Regulators and economists worry their state backing has led
loan officers to take on unsustainable levels of risk just to
get more assets on board.
"At the end of 2015, the non-standard assets and equities
took over 23 percent of the outstanding WMP in combination," Qu
wrote in a research note.
"Though the investors are the final risk takers of the WMP,
it is viewed as risk-free investments, with the belief that
banks will be bailed out in risk cases to avoid reputation
risk."
