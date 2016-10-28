BEIJING Oct 28 China's foreign exchange
regulator said recent media reports that it had asked banks to
take measures to reduce their net forex sales were "not
accurate", according to a statement posted on the regulator's
website on Friday night.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) did not
specify which outlets the reports came from.
The statement also told banks to strengthen checks on forex
transactions to make sure they were genuine and based on actual
needs.
Market watchers have said Chinese authorities have
reinforced capital controls to curb money outflows to ease
pressure on the yuan.
SAFE also said it would step up monitoring on cross-capital
flows and crack down on illegal forex activities, according to
the statement.
