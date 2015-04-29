* Q1 profit growth of top 5 banks under 2 pct
* Net interest margins drop as rate cuts bite
* Bad loans climb sharply for some top lenders
By Engen Tham and Shu Zhang
SHANGHAI, April 29 China's biggest banks posted
their slowest first-quarter profit growth in at least six years
as a cooling domestic economy squeezed lending margins and led
to a jump in soured loans.
The results reflect the extent of the slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy which is facing its smallest rise
in a quarter-century this year as China advances a goal of
transforming itself from investment-led to consumption-led
growth.
To counter the slowdown, China has twice cut interest rates
over the past six months, in a bid to encourage lending to
credit-hungry small- and medium-sized enterprises and the
agricultural sector.
The rate cuts helped drive down the net interest margin -
the difference between a bank's borrowing rate and interest
earned on loans - at China Construction Bank Corp (CCB)
, the country's second-largest lender by
assets, to 2.72 percent from 2.8 percent in the previous
quarter.
It was the first fall in the margin - a key determinant of
bank profitability - in three quarters for CCB, according to
results released on Wednesday.
Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the
fourth-largest lender in the country, also saw net interest
margin drop to 2.22 percent from 2.25 percent in the previous
quarter.
"The net interest margin is the most important variable for
earnings growth for the Chinese banks," said Jim Antos, bank
analyst at Mizuho Securities Asia in Hong Kong.
Net profit for the five biggest state-controlled banks,
including No. 1 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
(ICBC) , grew less than 2 percent,
unthinkable a few years ago when they routinely rose in
double-digits.
The slowing profit growth comes at a time when competition
for banks is growing from the shadow-banking sector and full
interest rate liberalization is on the cards.
But other measures by Beijing to stimulate lending may mean
banks' performances could stabilise in coming quarters, some
analysts said.
In April, China lowered the amount of reserves commercial
banks must keep, freeing up funds for lending. And sources told
Reuters that the central bank was considering purchasing assets
from commercial banks, which would inject liquidity, which was
denied by the bank.
Steps like those are expected to improve the volumes and
margins of banks, analysts said.
"Growth will mainly be driven from volume, from loan
growth," said Edmond Law, a banks analyst at UOB Kay Hian (Hong
Kong) Ltd.
BAD-LOANS RISE
ICBC, which is also the world's biggest bank by market
value, posted its slowest net profit growth for the
first-quarter in more than eight years, at 1.4 percent.
CCB and BoC both posted their slowest first-quarter net
profit growth in six years, at 1.9 percent and 1 percent,
respectively.
China's banks also saw sharp rises in soured loans.
ICBC saw bad debts rise to 1.29 percent at end-March from
1.13 percent at end-December, while Agricultural Bank of China
, the country's third-largest, saw its
climb to 1.65 percent from 1.54 percent over the same period,
its highest in over three years.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)