* China banks post slowest H1 profit growth in at least 6
years
* Lenders warn of tough second half
* Big five set aside more provisions, expect bad-debt jump
* Five interest rate cuts crimp margins
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Aug 28 China's largest banks
warned of a tough year after posting their weakest half-yearly
profit growth in at least six years as a slowing economy forces
the lenders to make even more provisions for soured loans and
squeezes interest income.
State-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
, China's largest bank by assets, and peers Bank of
China (BOC), Agricultural Bank of China
and Bank of Communications this week reported
another spike in bad loans in the first half and net profits
that grew at most by 1.5 percent, a far cry from the double-
digit growth banks enjoyed after the 2008 financial crisis.
With China's economy set to grow at its weakest pace in a
quarter of a century this year, the lenders said they were
bracing themselves for even more bad loans as industries ranging
from steel to petrochemicals and property struggle.
"We will continue to face pressure from non-performing loans
for a period of time," ICBC President Yi Huiman said.
The bank, also the world's largest bank by assets, increased
provisions for troubled loans by 74 percent from a year ago in
the first half.
In addition to increasing bad loans, China's slowing economy
raises the likelihood of more interest rate cuts, which would
further pressure the banks' net interest margins (NIM), the
spread between the lending and borrowing rates that banks earn.
BOC, the country's fourth-biggest lender, said on Friday it
faces margin pressure in the second half of the year from
interest rate liberalisation.
The People's Bank of China has cut interest rates five times
since November, and in the first-half all the banks reported
lower NIMs.
Recent economic indicators show that even the Chinese growth
target of about 7 percent may be at risk. Turbulence in China's
stock markets and the recent devaluation of the yuan may also
end up pushing more manufacturers, construction firms and
retailers into delaying or defaulting on loan repayments.
One bright spot for the banks this year has been their
fee-generating businesses, but the volatility in the stock
market rout is set to curb income from these services too.
"Given the tough pressures of the downturn, the banking
industry will face an austere operating environment," BOC said
in its earnings statement.
China Construction Bank , the nation's
second-biggest, will announce its interim results on Sunday.
