BEIJING Jan 16 Chinese banks must conduct
regular stress tests and improve analysis to detect risks that
may not be reflected in the falling ratio of bad loans and
better loss provisioning, the country's top banking regulator
wrote in an article published on Monday.
China Banking Regulatory Commission chairman Shang Fulin
said banks must ask borrowers to increase collateral if
underlying asset values fall and that lenders must take
advantage of fast growth and high profits now to make more
aggressive loss provisions.
"Chinese banks' capital adequacy ratio and provisions have
increased substantially in the past few years and the
non-performing loans ratio has fallen significantly," Shang, who
took charge of the banking sector in November, wrote in Caijing
magazine.
"But we must know there are still some hidden risks behind
all these good numbers," he warned.
Investors' worries about under-reporting of bad loans,
especially those arising from 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.7
trillion)of local government debts, have weighed down Chinese
bank shares.
Shang also said that banks must improve their capital
management, a lesson from the fast credit expansion in 2009 and
massive fundraising from the stock and bond market in the
subsequent years.
"Such forced capital replenishment after asset expansion is
clearly not sustainable," Shang warned.
This year, the central bank has sent out its routine warning
early in the year against a lending spree, but sources told
Reuters last week that China aimed for 8 trillion yuan in new
local-currency loans to protect growth, up from 7.5 trillion
yuan in 2011.
They will first meet demand from projects already under
construction, small businesses and the agricultural sector,
Shang said.
($1 = 6.3066 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ken
Wills)