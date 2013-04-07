* Rise of "shadow banking" makes credit risk tough to
measure
* Borrowers resort to shadow loans to avoid bank defaults
* Trusts, brokerages serve as conduits for unwanted bank
loans
* Regulators take light touch in bid to support innovation
By Gabriel Wildau and Shengnan Zhang
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's banks are feeding
unwanted assets into the country's "shadow banking system" on an
unprecedented scale, reinforcing suspicions that bank balance
sheets reflect only a fraction of the actual credit risk lurking
in the financial system.
Banks' latest earnings reports only added to concerns.
Despite the slowest economic growth in 13 years in 2012, the
banking system's official non-performing loan (NPL) ratio
actually declined, renewing a debate about how reliable those
figures are..
But the key question is no longer how much risk banks are
carrying. Rather, it's how many risky loans have been shifted to
the lightly regulated shadow banking institutions - mainly trust
companies, brokerages and insurance companies.
The risk to the overall financial system is not clear,
because of insufficient data about the quality of credit in the
shadow banking sector.
Trust companies and brokerages probably aren't buying many
bad loans directly, analysts and industry executives say, but
they have become a vital source of credit, allowing banks to
arrange off-balance-sheet refinancing for maturing loans that
risky borrowers can not repay from their internal cash flow.
Without these institutions, the amount of NPLs might have
been much higher, though no one is quite sure how high.
Trust assets increased 55 percent in 2012 to 7.5 trillion
yuan ($1.21 trillion), according to the China Trustee
Association, while funds entrusted to brokerages by banks soared
more than fivefold to 1.61 trillion yuan.
"There is absolutely an impact on NPL figures from the
ability to offload stuff through these channels," said Charlene
Chu, China banks analyst for Fitch Ratings.
Trust companies sell wealth management products (WMP) to
raise funds so they can purchase loans that banks want off their
books. WMPs are then marketed through bank branches as a
higher-yielding alternative to traditional bank deposits.
"These (bank) loans are not being repaid by the borrowers;
they're being repaid by investors in the (wealth management)
products. So we really can't see what the true corporate
repayment rate is," said Chu.
In 2010 and 2011, analysts began fretting about the large
volume of loans to local governments and state firms - doled out
as part of China's massive economic stimulus plan from 2008 to
2010 - that were due to mature in 2012. But the wave of defaults
never materialized, in large part because banks, working with
trusts and brokerages, provided fresh funds to enable borrowers
to refinance their debt.
Industry executives say at least half of trust company
assets and 80 percent of brokerages' entrusted funds are related
to so-called "passageway business."
In passageway deals, trusts and brokerages cooperate with
banks to act as passive reservoirs for loans that banks
originate but cannot keep on their own balance sheets without
running afoul of lending quotas, capital adequacy requirements,
and loan-to-deposit ratios.
The loans the trust companies buy from the banks, along with
other assets such as corporate bonds and money market
instruments, stand behind the wealth management products. If
borrowers default on the loans, the investors in the wealth
products - not the trust companies - generally bear the risk.
To be sure, not all the loans that banks transfer
off-balance-sheet are high risk. In fact, "more than half of
shadow banking credits in China could have better risk levels
than bank loans," ratings agency S&P wrote in a recent report.
But the agency also warned that banks are particularly keen
to dump riskier loans extended to local governments and property
developers in order to satisfy banking regulators who have
ordered them to restrict exposure to these sectors.
China's banking regulator said the bad loan ratio for the
entire system was 0.95 percent at the end of 2012, down 0.05
percentage points from a year earlier. But that figure only
covers on-balance-sheet loans, leaving a huge amount
unmonitored.
Ratings agency S&P estimates that outstanding Chinese shadow
banking credit totaled $3.7 trillion by the end of 2012, equal
to 34 percent of on-balance-sheet loans and 44 percent of GDP.
'INNOVATION'
Even as banking regulators continue to use so-called "window
guidance" - ad hoc instructions to banks on how much they should
lend - to control the volume of on-balance-sheet loans, the
passageway business has so far remained lightly regulated.
That's because regulators see shadow banking as an
experiment in liberalized interest rates and an incubator for
risk-based capital allocation and financial innovation.
"Whatever else you might say about it, shadow banking is a
market-based financing system. When it comes to midwifing market
innovation, right now regulators don't want to regulate it to
death," said a source close to regulators.
Guo Shuqing, who served until recently as chairman of the
China's Securities Regulatory Commission, was known as a
champion of financial innovation. Guo encouraged brokerages to
develop asset management as an alternative revenue source amid
weakness in their core trading and underwriting businesses.
In reality, however, the passageway business appears to be
little more than regulatory arbitrage: shifting lending to
institutions not subject to the strict rules that govern banks.
Trusts and brokerages add little value beyond providing a
passive conduit for banks to remove loans from their balance
sheets, collecting a management fee from banks in the process.
"Money with no risk and no responsibility - who wouldn't
want to earn that? Trust companies like doing bank passageway
business the most. I just give you three copies of a form, add
the company stamp, take the money, and it's all done," a senior
trust industry executive told Reuters.
"'What kind of risk control? What kind of due diligence?' If
you ask too many questions, the guy (from the bank) won't work
with you. He'll find someone else," the executive said.
HANDS-OFF APPROACH
Insiders also say the loans packaged for sale to trusts and
brokerages are granted with less scrutiny than those that remain
on balance sheets.
"They don't share the traditional bank culture - cautious
and standardized," said a risk officer at a large commercial
bank, referring to bankers involved with passageway loans.
"It's a trading-infused style. As long as the product is
well received (by investors), it's all good. They don't pay
enough attention to the fundamentals of the loan."
Such concerns mirror the criticisms leveled against Western
banks in the wake of the financial crisis, when mortgage loan
officers often failed to conduct adequate due diligence because
they knew the loans would quickly be passed to other investors.
Apart from the desire to promote innovation and market-based
reform, regulators have encouraged the rise of shadow banking,
in part due to the need to support growth last year, when
China's economy grew at its slowest pace since 1999.
"The entire push behind shadow banking is deeply rooted in
the government's desire for growth," wrote Dong Tao, China
economist at Credit Suisse, in a recent note. "Shadow banking
activities have increased because China needs growth, and the
banking sector has, to a significant degree, failed in its role
of financial intermediary."
Regulators' hands-off approach may finally be changing.
China's banking watchdog released new rules that limit the share
of "non-standardized credit assets," - loans essentially - to no
more than 35 percent of underlying assets for any wealth
management product.
If strictly enforced, the new rule could restrict the supply
of funds available for off-balance-sheet lending. Instead of
investing in loans, wealth management products would have to
raise the proportion of funds invested in more liquid assets
such as corporate bonds and money market instruments.
($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Ken Wills)