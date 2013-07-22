(Updates to include impact on shares of smaller lenders)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 22 China Minsheng Bank
fell more than 3 percent on Monday and the shares of
most other smaller Chinese lenders weakened as investors worried
about their ability to weather the impact of a lending rate
change compared to their larger rivals.
A government decision on Friday gave commercial banks the
freedom to compete for borrowers, a reform the People's Bank of
China said will help lower financial costs for companies.
Previously, the lending floor was 70 percent of the benchmark
lending rate.
"The assumption in the short term is that the bigger banks
can at least make up for the hit on their net interest margins
from this move with greater loan demand as a result of lower
lending rates," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities'
vice-president for equity sales.
At 0301 GMT, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, China Construction Bank (CCB), Bank of
China and Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank)
pared early gains to edge down by as much as 0.7
percent.
China Minsheng Bank dived 3.3 percent, while Citic
Bank shed 2.5 percent and China Merchant Bank
slid 1.2 percent. The Hang Seng China H-Financials
Index was down 0.5 percent.
The Hang Seng Index was flat and the China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong was down 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Lawrence White; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)