By Ruby Lian and Kelvin Soh
| SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Sept 3
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Sept 3 China's banks are
coming after the country's steel traders, hauling executives
into court to chase down loans that some traders said they
didn't initially need and can't now repay.
The heavy push to recover the loans is another sign of
strain on China's financial system at a time when the country's
leaders are contemplating another round of stimulus to boost the
economy, and when banks are worried about bad debts piling up.
The battle between the banks and steel traders also exposes
flaws in the 4 trillion ($629 billion) stimulus round in 2008,
and offers a warning to those calling for pumping more money
into the system. At that time, Chinese banks threw money at the
steel trade - a crucial cog in supplying the country's massive
construction and infrastructure growth.
But those steel loans, after offering a quick fix, became
excessive, poorly managed, or a combination of the two.
Government officials insisted more money was needed to prop up
the industry. Steel executives said the money flow was too
heavy, and they had to put the money to work in real estate and
the stock market.
"After the financial crisis, when the government released
its stimulus, banks begged us to borrow money we didn't need,"
Li Huanhan, the owner of Shanghai Shunze Steel Trading, told a
judge at a recent hearing. "We had nothing to do with the money,
so we turned to other investments, like real estate."
PLUSH APARTMENTS
While some loans did go towards equipment and expansion,
executives admit money was also used for pet property projects,
plush apartments and stock market bets.
By the end of last year, China's steel industry had a total
debt burden of $400 billion - around the size of South Africa's
economy. Some of China's leading mills alone owe 200-300 billion
yuan ($32-$47 billion), according to the China Iron and Steel
Association.
The aggressive tack by China's lenders, many of which are
state-controlled, comes as pressure builds inside a stretched
financial system. Results at China's big banks show profit
growth is at its weakest since the global financial crisis,
while bad loans rose for a third straight quarter to 456.5
billion yuan ($71.8 billion) by June, the China Banking
Regulatory Commission said this month.
Steel traders are unlikely to be helping the bad loan issue,
with Shanghai steel futures having almost halved from
their 2009 highs to below 3,400 yuan ($540) a tonne.
As the steel market turned - a victim of crippling
over-capacity, heavy debt and sliding prices - alarm bells
sounded among banks and regulators about the risk of lending to
the industry. In June, after months of cajoling, banks were
ordered to clamp down on new lending to steel traders.
Steel industry executives complain the banks went overboard.
"Banks should consider the greater good and not just focus
on protecting their own interests," said Xiao Zhicheng, head of
the Zhouning Chamber of Commerce that overlooks Shanghai's steel
trading industry's interests. "Instead of pumping in more blood
to save the patient, it's choosing to draw more blood."
TAKEN TO COURT
In one Shanghai courtroom, steel trading firm boss Li tries
to fend off a fed-up lender. China Minsheng Bank, the
country's eighth-biggest lender, is trying to recover 3 million
yuan ($472,100) of loans it made to the trading firm.
When the bank recalled the loan in June, Li tried to sell
two Shanghai apartments she had used as collateral. In a flat
property market, she came up empty-handed.
Her plea for more time to repay is one of more than 20 court
cases Chinese banks have taken against steel traders. The
targets tend to be mainly smaller trading firms with fewer than
50 employees, as the larger state-backed steel firms have more
cash reserves.
These traders are mainly based in and around Shanghai, a
tight-knit community drawn from Zhouning in the southern
province of Fujian. At its peak in 2009, some 12,000 steel
trading companies were scattered across the city, accounting for
close to 3 percent of Shanghai's GDP, according to the local
business chamber.
By some estimates, the number of steel traders has fallen by
half, as steel prices crumpled in the third quarter of 2011.
"The court cases you see are usually when things get
desperate," said a loans official at a Shanghai branch of Bank
of Communications, who asked not to be named because
of the sensitivity of the subject. "We've had people go missing.
Some have fled overseas, while others just take on a new
identity and move somewhere else."
The owner of one of China's biggest steel trading firms,
Yizhou Group, skipped the country with his wife and children
after piling up about 1 billion yuan ($157 million) in loans to
banks including Bank of Communications, the official said.
Calls to Yizhou were not answered.
In the Shanghai courtroom, lawyers for Minsheng Bank told Li
after the hearing that banks were desperate to recall loans as
they had heard of some borrowers going missing with tens of
millions of yuan still owed.
"One trader fled to Australia after borrowing 23 million
yuan, while others used their property as collateral to several
banks at the same time " Li said, recounting what she'd heard
from a lawyer. "So banks are very cautious and taking immediate
action against borrowers if they don't repay."
Another steel trader said banks promised fresh loans once
existing loans had been repaid, but then withdrew credit lines.
"Some banks lied to us that they will give out new loans
immediately after we repay the old ones, but they never really
did. They just shut down the credit lines after they got the
money back," said a Fujian trader surnamed Xiao from a small
Shanghai trading firm with just eight employees.
Some traders resorted to finding private lending at a much
higher cost so they could pay back bank loans, in the hope of
getting new loans from the banks - leaving them mired in
expensive debt when the banks pulled the plug.
"The banks have taken a tougher stance this year and not
only required company assets to be used as collateral but also
required the borrowers to use their own property as collateral,"
said Xiao.
HIGH RISK, HIGH RATES
For the banks, lending to steel traders was highly
profitable while it lasted.
China Minsheng charged interest rates of up to 24
percent a year to small- and medium-sized trading firms,
according to some in the industry - four times the
government-set lending rate.
Bankers say the higher rates they charge are a direct
response to the higher risk profile the steel traders carry, and
not a single Minsheng loan to steel traders can be called a
non-performing loan under China's four-tier classification
system, said Shi Jie, assistant to Minsheng Bank's president.
"The steel trading sector is a particularly high-risk
sector," Shi said. "We've been very carefully controlling our
risks there, and working with borrowers to come to a reasonable
agreement if there are problems."
In China, a loan is only classified as non-performing if it
is overdue for more than 90 days and the borrower has missed
interest payments. Otherwise, troubled loans can be classified
under a different category known as "special mention" loans, or
they can be called "overdue".
Domestic steel prices rose by 25 percent in April-September
2009 before prices slumped. While the industry rode the price
spike, bank loans offered a route to investing outside the
industry.
The most common loan method was through a letter of credit,
where banks paid for a trader's purchase and then gave the
trader 3-12 months to repay. That allowed traders a window where
they could sell the goods and use the proceeds to invest.
Executives say they couldn't refuse the money coming in, and
the cash did sometimes go into real estate or even 'shadow
banking', where they would take the loan and lend it to another
party at a higher rate.
FLIGHT, SUICIDES
Bank of China said loans to industries at risk
of overcapcity, such as steel and shipbuilding, made up less
than 4 percent of its total loans and had a bad debt ratio lower
than its overall loan book.
"We're looking to cut our exposure to industries at risk of
overcapacity," the bank's president Li Lihui said. "Internally,
we are raising our own risk control measures and working with
clients to cut our risk exposure."
Shanghai Gangmin Metals, which borrowed from banks including
China Construction Bank, said most of the money was used to pay
for steel supplies, though it did have other investments.
"Money obviously needs to be put to work ... you can't let
it sit in a bank account," said the company's general manager Su
Cheng. "Ultimately, we think we'll be able to reach a reasonable
agreement with the banks. We just need more time."
Many of Su's peers aren't so confident.
Reports of steel traders fleeing China are becoming more
widespread, as are local media articles of indebted executives
committing suicide.
Ratings agency Fitch said last week that China's steel
sector continued to suffer from oversupply and weak prices could
persist through the first quarter of 2013. China's biggest
steelmaker Baoshan Iron and Steel has predicted a
"most difficult" third-quarter.
"There's good reason for the banks' lack of confidence in
steel traders," said Arthur Kwong, head of Asia Pacific Equities
at BNP Paribas Investment Partners in Hong Kong, which has total
assets under management of $640 billion globally. "When you have
an industry where people run away after falling behind on their
loans, that doesn't inspire a lot of people."
(Reporting by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI and Kelvin Soh in HONG
KONG; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Ian Geoghegan)