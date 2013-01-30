* Banks' wealth management business positive for
China-regulator
* Wealth management products outstanding now 7.4 trln yuan
* "Fund pool"-style management a problem at some banks
* Regulator will focus on proper disclosure, risk warnings
SHANGHAI, Jan 30 China's banking regulator will
strengthen regulation of banks that use faulty accounting
practices to disguise losses on the high-yield investment
products that are increasingly replacing traditional deposits as
banks' key sources of funding.
Industry insiders have long expressed concern about banks
who aggregate the proceeds from the sale of various wealth
management products (WMPs) into collectively-managed "fund
pools", rather than clearly linking each product to a specific
set of underlying assets.
This practice prevents banks from admitting losses, or
possibly even learning about them internally, because inflows
from the sale of new products can be used to deliver the
promised returns on previously issued products.
The swift rise of WMPs in recent years is generally positive
for China's financial system, said Yan Qingmin, assistant to the
chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC).
Yan's remarks from an industry forum on Tuesday were posted on
the commission's website.
"The banking industry's wealth management business has
channeled funds that might otherwise flow into high-interest
underground loans, illegal fundraising, and commodity
speculation and has upheld financial stability," Yan said.
But he said CBRC would remain vigilant against fund pools
and other risks.
"Individual banks have problems such as insufficient
disclosures, inadequate risk warnings, non-standard sales
practices, and improper 'asset pool' wealth management business,
which has blurred risk awareness," he said.
Total WMPs outstanding reached 7.4 trillion yuan ($1.2
trillion) by late January, up from 7.1 trillion yuan at the end
of 2012 and only 500 billion yuan in 2007, the director of
CBRC's innovative regulation department, Wang Yanxiu, said at
the forum, China Business News reported on Wednesday.
The end-2012 total amounts to 7.3 percent of total bank
deposits at that time. The estimates do not include WMPs issued
by trust companies.
The rise of WMPs has been fueled by Chinese depositors'
hunger for yields above the central bank's benchmark deposit
rate, currently set at 3.0 percent for one year.
WMPs, which are not subject to the cap on traditional bank
deposit rates, are typically backed by money-market instruments,
bonds, corporate bills, or high-interest loans to risky
borrowers such as real-estate developers and local governments.
WMPs that carry bank guarantees typically promise interest
rates between three and five percent, while non-guaranteed
products sometimes promise 8 percent or higher.
But regulators and bankers themselves have expressed concern
about the lack of transparency about the underlying assets of
WMPs.
In a widely-noted opinion column published late last year,
Bank of China chairman Xiao Gang called for increased regulation
of shadow banking and highlighted the risk of the asset pool
model.
"When faced with a liquidity problem, a simple way to avoid
the problem could be through using new issuance of WMPs to repay
maturing products. To some extent, this is fundamentally a Ponzi
scheme," Xiao wrote.
($1 = 6.2243 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)