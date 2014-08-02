BEIJING Aug 2 China's Baosteel Group, which
owns the country's biggest listed steelmaker, has named Chen
Derong as its general manager, replacing He Wenbo, the company
said on Saturday.
Chen, 53, used to be the vice general manager of Zhejiang
Metallurgical Group and the vice governor of eastern Zhejiang
province, Baosteel Group said on its website (www.baosteel.com).
The 59-year-old He Wenbo also resigned as the chairman of
Baoshan Iron and Steel Co Ltd, it said.
He, who has been working in Baosteel since 1982, will be
assigned a new job, it said without elaborating.
The official Xinhua news agency cited unidentified sources
as saying He could be made the general manager of mining giant
China Minmetals Corp.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Matt
Driskill)