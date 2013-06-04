US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
SHANGHAI, June 4 Lower steel demand growth in China, the world's largest steel producer, will add pressure to iron ore prices, the head of Baoshan Iron & Steel (Baosteel) said on Tuesday.
Baosteel, the country's biggest listed steelmaker, sees China's steel production rising just 1-2 percent in 2013 from a year ago, Chairman Xu Lejiang told reporters at a briefing.
China produced 716.5 million tonnes of crude steel in 2012, up 3.1 percent from year ago. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.