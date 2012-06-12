BEIJING, June 12 China's Baosteel Group will cut the prices of its main products by 200 yuan ($31.40) per tonne in July, the first cut of the year as it responds to slackening demand in the world's biggest steel consuming country.

Baosteel, parent of the listed Baoshan Iron and Steel , said on its website that the July contract price of its hot- and cold-rolled steel products would be cut by 200 yuan per tonne, while other products would see price falls ranging between 100-300 yuan.

Baosteel's pricing decisions are generally regarded as a bellwether for the industry and demand generally weakens in China's hot summer months as construction projects slow.

China's daily steel production fell below 2 million tonnes for the first time in more than two months at the end of May.

($1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)