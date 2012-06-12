* Baosteel cuts July prices by 4 pct amid weak demand
BEIJING, June 12 China's Baosteel will cut
prices of its main products by around 4 percent in July, its
first reduction this year as it responds to slackening demand in
the world's biggest steel consumer, sending its Shanghai-listed
shares down nearly 3 percent.
The Baosteel group's pricing moves are generally seen as an
industry bellwether and while demand generally weakens in hot
summer months as construction projects slow, analysts said the
latest adjustment reflects the company's lack of confidence in
the Chinese economy.
"What happened was that for the last couple of months
Baosteel has been keeping their prices unchanged, hoping that
the market would see a recovery," said Joshua Johnston, senior
research analyst with Steel Business Briefing in Shanghai.
"(Baosteel prices) are just way too high for the market and
are not able to attract traders."
Baosteel is the world's third-largest steel producer, after
ArcelorMittal and Hebei Group, another Chinese
steelmaker, based on data from the World Steel Association.
The company, the parent of listed Baoshan Iron and Steel
, said it would cut prices of its hot- and
cold-rolled steel products by 200 yuan ($31.40) per tonne for
July bookings. Other products would see price falls ranging
between 100 and 400 yuan, it said.
The last time Baosteel cut prices was in December, when
Beijing's monetary tightening moves to curb inflation dented
steel demand. The company's shares fell 2.6 percent on the
Shanghai Stock Exchange by 0535 GMT, underperforming the broader
market's 0.3 percent decline.
STAGNANT
Steel demand in China has been stagnant this year,
especially from major consumers such as the real estate sector,
and longstanding overcapacity problems have also eaten into
margins and caused industry losses of more than 1 billion yuan
in the first quarter.
Beijing's decision to cut interest rates last week, together
with a pledge to speed infrastructure construction over the rest
of the year, is not expected to result in a rapid pick-up in
steel demand.
"It will help a bit, but I don't think it is going to result
in a huge recovery and might just stop the bleeding," said
Johnston.
Despite the economic slowdown, crude steel output remained
close to record levels since late March, driving iron ore
imports to 63.84 million tonnes in May, up 10.7 percent from the
previous month.
But daily steel production has already started to decline,
falling below 2 million tonnes for the first time in more than
two months at the end of May, according to industry estimates,
with a number of mills cutting output in a bid to shore up
prices.
Mills have pursued a strategy based on clinging onto market
share rather than protecting their margins, and the China Iron
and Steel Association has warned that current output cuts are
still insufficient to spark any recovery in prices.
"I assume once a few of them start cutting, all of them will
start pulling back a little bit, so I wouldn't be surprised if
Baosteel announces 'maintenance' or the idling of HRC
(hot-rolled coil) lines in the coming weeks," said Johnston.
($1=6.3694 Chinese yuan)
