SHANGHAI, July 5 Baosteel Group plans to move 30
percent of its production capacity out of its home base of
Shanghai over the next five years, as China's biggest steelmaker
targets high-end products, the official Securities Times
reported on Thursday, citing Chairman Xu Lejiang.
Baosteel, which has annual capacity of about 22.25 million
tonnes in Shanghai, plans to reduce its iron-making capacity in
the city by about 5.8 million tonnes by the end of 2017, while
its steel-making capacity will be cut by about 6.6 million
tonnes, the newspaper said.
The move reflects Shanghai's strategic positioning as
China's financial, rather than manufacturing hub, and is also
part of Baosteel's target of moving up the industry value chain.
Baosteel aims to increase production in Shanghai of high-end
steel used in automobiles, home appliances and ship-building, it
said.
Chairman Xu was also cited as saying that Baosteel needs to
transform into a service company, as there's growing risk that
steel may in the future be replaced by new materials.
Baosteel is the state-owned parent of Shanghai-listed
Baoshan Iron & Steel Co.
