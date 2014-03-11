* Baosteel says iron ore prices still too high at above
$100/T
* Says Chinese steel production likely to peak as early as
2018
* Improving quality, as well as cutting quantity, key to
sector revival
By David Stanway
BEIJING, March 11 The recent slide in iron ore
prices was "inevitable", with a price above $100 a tonne still
too high, the head of China's biggest-listed steel maker Baoshan
Iron & Steel (Baosteel) said on Tuesday.
China's steel sector, buyer of around two thirds of global
seaborne iron ore supplies, faces huge challenges this year,
with demand weak and the government desperate to close outdated
and polluting mills.
With many mills now unable to keep producing due to falling
prices, mounting losses and credit restrictions, He Wenbo,
chairman of Baosteel, said iron ore prices that have lost more
than a fifth of their value this year had further to fall.
The strength of prices in the last few years had caused
"injury" to the steel sector and to China, He of Baosteel said.
"Prices have been irrational and the current decline is
inevitable," he said. "What will be the low point? I think that
current prices of approaching $100 are still on the high side."
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China fell
8.3 percent on Tuesday, the largest one-day percentage fall in
4-1/2 years, to $104.70 a tonne, according to data compiled by
The Steel Index.
Big iron ore suppliers such as Rio Tinto ,
BHP Billiton and Vale have been
counting on sustained increases in Chinese demand to justify
their big capacity expansion plans.
But He of Baosteel said China's steel output could stop
growing by as early as 2018.
Baosteel is forecasting China's apparent steel consumption
would rise 3 percent to 750 million tonnes this year, but total
production was actually getting close to its peak.
"We are predicting that demand is likely to continue rising
until 2018 or 2020, but I think by that time it will be the peak
for Chinese steel production and it won't rise any further," he
said.
"Over the next 10 years, from the continued increases, then
stopping, then a probable fall in production, crude steel
production will stay at around 700 or 800 million tonnes, which
is still a huge amount."
QUALITY NOT QUANTITY
With China desperate to curb excess capacity in its bloated
and ill-regulated steel sector, local governments have been
under pressure to close down struggling smaller mills. Hebei ,
China's biggest steel producing province, could close in excess
of 15 million tonnes of capacity this year.
He of Baosteel said on top of the planned government
closures, more Chinese steel firms could be forced to shut this
year due to economic pressures.
"Steel is a sector where market forces prevail the most and
we can rely on market mechanisms more and more to resolve these
problems," he said.
Gao Hongzhi, the Communist Party secretary of Handan, a
major steel producing city in Hebei province and a key target of
China's closures, said last week that regions should be allowed
to build new, better-quality steel capacity to replace mills
that are being forced to shut.
Baosteel's He said he agreed with the proposal and said the
firm was replacing capacity set to be closed in its home city of
Shanghai with the giant Zhanjiang steel project expected to go
into full operation in early 2016.
"To curb overcapacity you can't just close outdated capacity
-- you also need to encourage better quality capacity to be
built," he said. "I approve of this: why not support the
construction of new capacity?"