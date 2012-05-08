BEIJING May 8 The Baoshan Iron and Steel Group
(Baosteel) is "considering" shifting part of its operations from
its home city of Shanghai to other locations on the coast,
including Guangdong, a top official at China's third-biggest
steel mill said.
The relocation is part of a government plan to shift 40
percent of the country's steelmaking capacity out of highly
populated areas to cut pollution and ease transportation
bottlenecks. It follows a similar move by the Shougang Group,
China's sixth-biggest mill, from the capital, Beijing, to the
northern port of Caofeidian.
"Shougang's present is Baosteel's future," Xu Lejiang,
chairman of the state-owned parent of the listed Baosteel Corp
, said at a conference.
As Baosteel relocates to other parts of the country,
including the long-awaited Zhanjiang steel mill project in
southern Guangdong province, it would reduce annual capacity in
Shanghai by 3 million tonnes within the next decade, he said.
Xu said the structural and geographical imbalances in the
steel sector reflected the overall imbalances in China's
economy, and they could only be resolved over the long term.
"Most of steel production is in northern China and we are
importing 60 percent of raw material from the south, producing
steel in the north and then shipping the products back south
again - this isn't economic or scientific," he said.
The era of rapid capacity growth in the Chinese steel sector
has now come to an end, and mills need to innovate and upgrade
if they are to prosper, Xu said, adding that China's steel
enterprises were facing a long period of low profitability.
"For a decade we saw double-digit growth, but from 2008 we
have seen very low profits and even zero and negative profits,"
he said.
"Previously we were using the capacity expansion model, but
now we need to upgrade and transform - and only then can the
sector enjoy healthy development."
China's steel sector had overall losses of 1 billion yuan
($158.53 million) in the first quarter of 2012, and its profit
margins in 2011 fell to 3 percent, three percentage points lower
than the average across Chinese industries, according to data
from the China Iron and Steel Association.
The woes facing the sector have long been blamed on chronic
overcapacity. Total crude steel output rose to nearly 700
million tonnes last year from just 23 million tonnes in 1977.
Analysts say actual capacity could be as high as 900 million
tonnes.
They have also criticised the Chinese steel sector for
following government planners rather than market signals. But
Zhang Xiaogang, chairman of the Anshan Iron and Steel Group,
known as Angang Group, said the restructuring of the sector
couldn't be left to the market.
"The biggest problems facing the steel sector are structural
and they can't be left to the market to solve - it needs
government intervention," he said.
Angang Steel, the listed unit of Angang Group, China's
second-largest producer by capacity, has been one of the biggest
victims of the sector downturn, making losses of 1.89 billion
yuan in the first quarter.
There was no simple solution to the Chinese steel sector's
problems, Zhang told reporters on the sidelines of the
conference. It would take a "long time" before various
"structural imbalances" were rectified, he said.
($1 = 6.3079 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ryan Woo)