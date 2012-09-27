(Corrects first para to show Baosteel is China's biggest listed steelmaker)

SHANGHAI, Sept 27 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co (Baosteel), China's biggest listed steelmaker, said on Thursday it would suspend production at a steel plant in Shanghai as a result of losses.

The plant in Shanghai's Luojing district has been making losses due to weak demand and high costs, the firm said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, responding to a previous media report.

Baosteel bought the plant for 14 billion yuan ($2.22 billion) in 2008, the China Securities Journal reported. ($1 = 6.3020 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Fayen Wong; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)