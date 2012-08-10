SHANGHAI Aug 10 China's biggest listed
steelmaker, Baoshan Iron & Steel, said it would cut
September prices of its main products, the company's third price
cut since June as demand falls in the world's second-largest
economy.
Baosteel's pricing decisions are generally regarded as a
bellwether for the industry. A price cut for September is
significant, because steel demand in China usually increases in
September and October when construction picks up.
Hot-rolled coil prices will be cut by 100 yuan ($15.73) per
tonne and cold-rolled coil prices of some grades by 150 yuan per
tonne, Baosteel said on its website on Friday. Both products are
used in construction, manufacturing and automaking.
Economic figures this week including disappointing
industrial output and export growth have raised hopes that China
will take more measures to bolster its economy.
Recent growth policies, including interest rate cuts and
accleration of infrastructure projects, are expected to support
steel demand in coming months, but market participants say more
aggressive measures are needed.
"Steel demand remains sluggish. We estimate that even if
steel demand improves in the third and fourth quarters, the
overcapacity would overwhelm any significant price upside
potential, and steel mills would continue to struggle to reach
breakeven," Hong Kong-based Mirae Asset Securities said in a
research note.
($1 = 6.3590 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong, editing by Jane Baird)