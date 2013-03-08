SHANGHAI, March 8 China's Baoshan Iron & Steel , the country's biggest listed steelmaker by market value, said on Friday it would raise April booking prices for its main steel products, suggesting it sees a stronger outlook for steel demand.

Baosteel's pricing decisions usually set the tone for the rest of the market. The company will raise hot-rolled coil, mainly for manufacturing, and cold-rolled coil mainly for automaking, by 150 yuan ($24.11) per tonne.

($1 = 6.2202 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)