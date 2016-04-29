SHANGHAI, April 29 China's Baosteel Group said on Friday that three accusations by U.S. Steel Corp against the company, including that it had stolen commercial secrets, were groundless and not based on facts.

"In particular, the charges claiming that Baosteel stole commercial secrets from U.S. Steel is rootless speculation and subjective assumption, and could even be described as an absurd statement," Baosteel said in an emailed statement.

"Baosteel has not and will never steal to obtain technology... The charges...were also disrespectful and besmirching to Baosteel and its research staff."

U.S. Steel Corp on Tuesday launched a campaign to prevent imports from China's largest steel producers, calling on regulators to investigate dozens of Chinese producers and their distributors for allegedly conspiring to fix prices, stealing trade secrets and circumventing trade duties by false labeling. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr; Editing by Ed Davies)