SHANGHAI Oct 23 Inner Mongolia-based Baotou
Steel Rare-Earth (Group) Hi-Tech Co, China's top
rare earths producer, will halt some of its smelting and
separation operations for a month in an effort to stabilise
slumping prices, it said on Tuesday.
China accounts for the great majority of the world's rare
earth supply. Domestic prices of the group of 17 metals, which
are used in products ranging from smartphones and wind turbines
to hybrid cars, have tumbled by around 50 percent since the
start of the year as a global slowdown hits demand.
"Demand for rare earths has weakened in the second half on
the back of the economic slowdown, causing a sustained fall in
prices," Baotou said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
China's economy slowed for a seventh straight quarter in
July-September, growing just 7.4 percent, its weakest showing
since the depths of the global financial crisis, as a result of
weak demand at home and abroad.
"To stabilise the market and balance supply and demand,
Baotou will halt its smelting and separation of some units from
Oct. 23." it said.
Baotou, which saw its third quarter net profits drop nearly
90 percent on year to 120 million yuan ($19.19 million), will
also halt raw supplies to other smelters and separation
companies for a month.
It is not the company's first attempt to stem the decline in
rare earth prices. It suspended facilities for a month last year
and announced plans to buy an unspecified volume of
praseodymium-neodymium oxide at above market prices.
Shares in Baotou dropped 13.8 percent in the June-Sept
quarter but remains up 72 percent so far this year. Its shares
closed at 33.11 yuan on Tuesday.
Prices of rare earths soared last year by hundreds of
percent after China clamped down on exports, drawing the anger
of trade partners who said the curbs were unfair. Hot money
flowed into an illiquid sector but later departed, contributing
to the drop.
Meanwhile, the higher prices persuaded countries such as the
United States, Canada and India to resume production after
shutting mines decades ago.
In August, China announced new export quotas on rare earth
elements (REE), which increased the yearly figure by 2.7
percent.