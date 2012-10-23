SHANGHAI Oct 23 Inner Mongolia-based Baotou
Steel Rare-Earth (Group) Hi-Tech Co, China's top
rare earths producer, will halt some of its smelting and
separation operations for a month in an effort to stabilise
slumping prices, it said on Tuesday.
Domestic prices of rare earths, a group of 17 metals which
are used in products from smartphones and wind turbines to
hybrid cars, have tumbled by around 50 percent since the start
of the year as a global economic slowdown hits demand.
"Demand for rare earths has weakened in the second half on
the back of the economic slowdown, causing a sustained fall in
prices," Baotou said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
"To stabilise the market and balance supply and demand,
Baotou will halt its smelting and separation of some units from
Oct. 23." it said.