* PBoC slow to approve subordinated bond issues
* Onshore bankers suspect regulator trying to curb lending
* Banks may resort to preferred share issuance
By Carrie Hong
SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (IFR) - A growing backlog of onshore
subordinated bonds is putting Chinese lenders under pressure to
find alternative sources of capital, potentially opening the
door for the country's first preferred share issuance.
China's banks have announced plans to issue Rmb327.7bn
(US$53.8bn) of Tier 2 bonds to top up their Basel III capital,
according to regulatory filings and company sources. The
People's Bank of China has been slow to grant approvals,
however, and only one lender has issued Tier 2 debt in the local
market since China adopted Basel III rules at the start of 2013.
Bankers suspect the central bank is blocking the deals as
part of an ongoing effort to force the industry to deleverage,
amid a sweeping reform programme aimed at restricting the growth
of off-balance sheet financing and limiting bad loans.
The PBoC has not publicly said anything about blocking Tier
2 capital issuance, yet some 10 onshore deals are waiting in the
pipeline for approvals.
"Most of the deals have obtained approvals from the China
Banking Regulatory Commission and some have done roadshows, but
the PBoC seems to have stopped the Tier 2 deals from progressing
at this stage," said one banking source.
Agricultural Bank of China and China Everbright Bank are
understood to be most advanced in their preparations for deals.
ABC plans to sell up to Rmb50bn of Tier 2 subordinated bonds,
while China Everbright Bank had plans to raise Rmb16.2bn. The
far-smaller Tianjin Binhai Rural Commercial Bank had opened that
market on July 25 with a 10-year non-call five Tier 2 bond at a
yield of 6.50%. That has been the only deal to be completed so
far.
"ABC was hoping to be the first to come out after Tianjin
Binhai's test drive, and we were told hopefully (to launch it)
before the year end," said one of the sources. "However, it
seems highly unlikely now; the PBoC seems to have concerns on
the risks inside the banking system, and issuing Tier 2 can't
help shift the risk."
TIER 1 ALTERNATIVE
With little clarity on when the Tier 2 backlog will begin to
clear, attention is likely to shift to the potential for
preferred shares that will count as additional Tier 1 capital.
China's State Council on November 30 published guidelines on
a trial programme, allowing companies to issue preferred shares
for the first time since the 1980s.
The CSRC said it would seek public comments in the near
future, based on the council's guidelines. Issuance will be
limited to 50% of common stock and 50% of net assets. Bankers
expect the first preferred offering to come in the first half of
next year.
While the guidelines are not specific to the financial
sector, listed banks, including Bank of China, Shanghai Pudong
Development Bank and Agricultural Bank of China, are expected to
be the first to offer preferred shares, while insurers and power
companies are expected to follow suit. Insurers, the National
Social Security Fund and corporate pension funds are expected to
be the main investors, once regulations are set.
"The insurers also need China Insurance Regulatory
Commission to grant approval to invest in preferred shares. It
is important because insurers will be the main buyers of these,"
said a banker.
CENTRAL CONTROL
Hopes for a surge of capital raisings, however, will depend
on regulatory approval. Regulators have been working to create
the best formula to maintain GDP growth, but also to keep
leverage under control.
"The top authorities need to keep the economy growing and
funding growth at a certain level, but, in the interim, they
also want to keep the total social financing volume within
control," said another banker.
The PBoC showed its reluctance to inject liquidity into
China's banking system, sparking a surge in interbank lending
rates in June that some analysts believe was designed to
restrict bank leverage.
"If the banks are allowed to issue Tier 2 in big sizes,
nobody will take the deleveraging seriously once the capital
base is enlarged," said another source.
A continued delay in the endorsement of Tier 2 trades well
into next year will have the effect of forcing banks to rein in
lending or top up equity to meet tougher capital adequacy
requirements.
China's version of Basel III rules require lenders to
maintain a core capital adequacy ratio of at least 8.5% and a
total ratio of 10.5%, rising to 9.5% and 11.5%, respectively,
for systemically important banks.
Third-quarter reports show that ABC's core and total capital
ratios ranked the lowest among the big four at 9.35% and 12.01%,
respectively, below the required levels under the new framework.
China Minsheng Banking Corp, China Everbright Bank and Ping
An Bank all posted capital ratios below the industry average.
(Reporting By Carrie Hong; Editing by Christopher Langner,
Steve Garton and Timothy Sifert)