By Nethelie Wong
Dec 17 (IFR) - The China Banking Regulatory Commission last
week released official guidelines on the transition period to
meet Basel III requirements. The release complements its June
draft of capital management rules and a set of tentative rules
outlining the issuances of Basel III-compliant bank capital
instruments in November.
With details clear about how to issue new capital-eligible
instruments, many banks are understood to be preparing deals.
New bank-capital regulations in China are expected to trigger a
wave of subordinated debt sales of as much as Rmb1.5trn
(US$238bn) as the country's lenders replace obsolete securities
and fill out their capital structures.
Yet, for all the level of detail that CBRC has given, some
legal hurdles still stand in the way of new issues. If those are
cleared, however, the first issue of Basel III-compliant bonds
could hit China's domestic market before yearend.
Regardless of their capital ratios, Chinese banks will have
to refinance some Rmb850bn in outstanding subordinated bonds,
which will lose 10% of their capital benefit per year when Basel
III takes effect on January 1 2013.
IN LINE
The new legislation follows Basel III's principles to the
letter. New capital instruments will have to include
loss-absorption and convertibility features. The triggers will
be when the bank's core equity Tier 1 ratio falls to or below
5.125% in the case of non-core Tier 1 capital, when the bank is
judged to fail without the write-down or conversion, or if the
bank would fail without external financing support.
Non-core Tier 1 capital instruments may take the forms of
debt instruments (such as perpetual bonds) or equity instruments
(such as preference shares). Both non-core Tier 1 debt
instruments and "new-style" Tier 2 dated subordinated bonds will
be required to have the same features. The two instruments will
also come with a first call date after at least five years.
Therein start the troubles. Preference shares are not
allowed under China's current company law. It will take a revamp
of the legal system involving many parties, maybe even the State
Council and the People's Congress, to make such changes.
Concerns about the investor base are also surfacing, given
the complicated structures that will stem from the new
legislation. Hence, a cap for banks to invest in other banks'
equity will also need to be lifted. As many ministries and
departments will be involved, it is unlikely to be a short-term
project, but probably a long-term goal.
Investors have some precedent, though. Loss absorption and
conversion features appeared at least once on a subordinated
bond document in China, namely in Wuhan Rural Commercial Bank's
Rmb1.2bn sub debt offer in August this year.
However, market participants do not see it as a proper
"Basel III-compliant" piece because there was no regulatory
endorsement on the status of it, and there was little disclosure
on the relevant risks and importance of the clause to the
investors.
As disclosure is a key element to the Pillar 3 (market
discipline) of the Basel III Accord, the Wuhan deal cannot be
considered compliant, according to accountants and analysts.
In fact, the market still needs more clarity on the
disclosure rules under Basel III. "We need specific instructions
on when and what to disclose starting from 2013," said a member
of a Basel III compliance team.
SIMPLICITY
Given the variety of regulators in China and the hurdles in
the way of some instruments, market pros reckon that non-core
Tier 1 debt instruments will be easier to issue because they
will involve liaising mostly with the CBRC.
Preempting that, some lenders, such as Agricultural Bank of
China, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, China Development
Bank and Industrial Bank, are understood to want to gain
first-mover advantage with the pricing of a bank-capital
security as soon as possible.
The banks are not necessarily in a hurry. At the beginning
of next year, banks do not need to have built up capital
conservation buffers, although this will phase in at 0.5% come
end-2013, and 0.4% per year thereafter for five years to
end-2018, up to a total of 2.5%.
But overall, capital will be needed. Under Basel III in
China, the minimum Tier 1 capital ratio will go up to 6.0% from
4.0%, while new regulatory total capital adequacy ratio will
climb to 11.5% from 8.0% for systemically important banks and
10.5% from non-SIBs. For SIBs, common equity Tier 1 capital
should make up at least 8.5%, Tier 1 capital 9.5% and total
capital 11.5%.
Most banks meet those requirements. Yet, with the need for
lending to boost economic growth and Rmb850bn in old-style
subordinated debt to be replaced, banks want to be fully able to
issue new capital instruments as soon as possible.
