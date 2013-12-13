BEIJING/SHANGHAI Dec 13 German healthcare and
chemical conglomerate Bayer AG will launch a
strategic partnership with China's CITIC Trust next week to
market agrochemicals in China, a source close to the deal told
Reuters.
The trust company, a unit of one of China's biggest
financial conglomerates, in October launched the first trust
plan based on rural land. The plan packaged land
operating rights to 360 hectares in central China's Anhui
province from multiple farmers and transferred them to a single
large-scale agribusiness.
CITIC executives said at the time the plan would generate
little profit but could serve as a model for innovative land
reform policies. By enabling farmers to monetize their land-use
rights, such plans can encourage them to complete the transition
into urban residents, while increasing agricultural efficiency
through consolidation and advanced cultivation methods.
China last month unveiled its boldest land reforms in
decades, officially allowing rural collectively-owned land, a
legacy of the planned economy, to be transferred, rented or
pooled. Officials have called for caution however, telling local
governments not to "rush into action".
The partnership with Bayer will simplify marketing channels
for the German firm's sales of fertiliser, pesticides and other
inputs, allowing it to sell to a single buyer rather than a
dispersed group of farmers.
Beyond the partnership in agrochemicals, CITIC is also
planning to create a agricultural products trust, pooling output
from many farmers in order to maximize the income they receive
from selling grain, vegetables, and other crops.
The partnership will be officially announced on Tuesday, the
source said.
Bayer officials were not immediately available to comment.
