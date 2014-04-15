By Michael Martina
| BEIJING, April 15
BEIJING, April 15 An animal welfare group said
on Tuesday it will save 130 bears from a bile extraction farm in
China, its largest rescue so far, in a bid to end a business
that has sparked outrage over animal cruelty amid growing
opposition.
Hong Kong-based Animals Asia says as many as 10,000 bears
are held in captivity in China and used for bile extraction,
often under poor conditions that cause long-term physical and
psychological suffering.
The bile, taken repeatedly from incisions in the bears' gall
bladders, is used in some Chinese medicines that claim to cure
eye and liver ailments.
Animals Asia reached a deal with state-owned Flower World to
take over its bear bile farm in the southern Guangxi region's
capital Nanning and convert it into a sanctuary for the Asiatic
black bears, known as moon bears for a white crescent marking on
their chests.
The deal was agreed to after company executives said they
were losing money on the venture and acknowledged it was "time
for change".
"Particularly in the last two years, there has been a lot of
public discussion about the practice of extracting bear bile
from live bears. Most people oppose it, so we consider prospects
for the bear bile business will be less and less optimistic,"
Flower World General Manager Yan Shaohong told reporters.
"Actually, the company has always been investing money but
not making any," Yan said.
The company had invested around 8 million yuan ($1.3
million) in the farm that had yet to sell bile. The rescue is
set to begin in May and the company stopped extracting bile from
the bears two years ago.
Animals Asia said they had put aside $5 million over the
next three years to construct and run the sanctuary and retrain
staff to care for the bears. Many had been used for their bile,
while others had been held for breeding.
Wildlife advocates say that while sales of bear bile are
legal in some Asian nations - including mainland China and Japan
- any trade across borders is prohibited by the Convention on
International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).
While the bear trade is robust across Asia, there are
indications that attitudes are slowly changing.
In 2011, fury among Chinese Internet users erupted after
news that a Chinese company that extracts bear bile hoped to
list on the stock market. The firm eventually withdrew its
public listing application, though it didn't give a reason.
Jill Robinson, Animals Asia founder and CEO, said many of
the rescued bears, which can live as long as 30 years, will
likely remain at the sanctuary for the rest of their lives.
"This negotiation is a result of years of growing awareness
and increased opposition, with the bear farmer showing the moral
integrity to do the right thing," Robinson said.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie)