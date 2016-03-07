(Adds video link, detail on Snow deal)
By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, March 7 Small-scale brewers from
Brooklyn to Beijing are tapping growing demand from cosmopolitan
Chinese consumers for high-end beers, a trend which could also
help global brewing giants finally unlock frothier profits in
the world's largest beer market.
China is key for the biggest international beer brands as
growth elsewhere stalls, accounting for half of the industry's
global volume increase last year.
But while China drinks a quarter of the world's beer, it
accounts for only 3 percent of brewers' profits, Deutsche Bank
analysts estimate.
"The premium segment will be an important battle ground for
brewers going forward because it will be the main growth
driver," said Shanghai-based Rabobank analyst Katharine Song.
"Brewers are adjusting their strategy to focus more on
high-end products."
Until recently, volume and distribution networks have been
the name of the game, driving global industry consolidation
through ever larger deals and crushing margins.
In 2004, about half the world market by volume was
controlled by the biggest 10 brewers, according to industry
data. By 2014, 47 percent of volumes and three-quarters of
profits were controlled by just four brewers - AB InBev
, SABMiller, Heineken NV and Carlsberg
.
That number is soon to drop to three, with the planned $100
billion-plus takeover of SAB Miller by AB Inbev.
FOLLOW THE MONEY
Last week's sale by AB InBev of SAB Miller's 49 percent
stake in China's top selling brand Snow to China Resources Beer
for an unexpectedly low $1.6 billion was primarily
aimed at satisfying regulators and wrapping up the merger.
Critically, it also freed up SAB Miller to focus on more
lucrative bets in the Chinese market than a beer which sells at
50 U.S. cents a bottle, or less.
The focus on premium products reflects a shift in China's
1.4 billion consumers, who now want more tailored and individual
products from fast-food to travel - a headache for firms from
KFC-owner Yum Brands Inc to luxury goods maker Prada SpA
.
Premium beers are expected to make up over a third of the
$80 billion Chinese market by the end of the decade - compared
to less than 10 percent in 2010.
Imported high-end beers saw a 60 percent jump last year as
consumers splashed out on brews such as "Hop Zombie" and
"Armageddon IPA".
THINK DIFFERENT
For drinkers like bar owner Chen Jiaqi, who flew over 400
miles (640 km) to Shanghai from the central Chinese city of
Wuhan to sample a New Zealand craft ale, it is about
individuality.
"I think more and more Chinese customers are about the
flavour of the beer itself, and if the beer is unique and rare
then they will choose it," said Chen.
That comes at a cost.
A bottle of craft ale costs around 30 yuan ($4.6) in
Shanghai, around ten times more than the cheapest mass-market
beers from Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd or CR Beer.
"It is rare and unique and the flavours are better," said
Hao Xiaowei, a 33-year-old nurse, while she drank a Bavarian
wheat beer at a craft bar in downtown Shanghai.
"It's worth spending the extra money."
That willingness to splash out has attracted a host of small
craft brewers such as Scotland BrewDog and New York's Brooklyn
Brewery, who have started actively targeting China.
"China's on the hit list to tackle in the near future," said
Luke Raven, director at Ilkley Brewery in northern England which
has craft beers with names like "Hanging Stone" and "Holy Cow".
Craft beers won't appeal to all, but a willingness to spend
more to stand out from the crowd will also support mainstream
imported brands like Budweiser, Heineken or Japan's Asahi.
Premium beer sales grew just under 25 percent last year
versus 7.5 percent growth in the overall market, Euromonitor
data shows.
"Sometimes people choose premium beers - Heineken or
Carlsberg for example - because it has a marketing angle or
image, a certain attraction like going for a coffee to
Starbucks," said Michael Jordan, brewmaster for Boxing Cat
Brewery in Shanghai, which makes craft beers using local
ingredients such as Sichuan peppercorns and goji berries.
"It's a kind of status symbol."
($1 = 6.5510 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Additional reporting by SHANGHAI
newsroom; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Lincoln Feast)