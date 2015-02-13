SHANGHAI Feb 13 Bill Gates, Microsoft Corp's
former CEO, met with China's technology minister this
week, said a Friday statement on the ministry website, days
after U.S. tech groups expressed concerns over Chinese
regulation damaging their businesses.
In the meeting with China's Minister of Science and
Technology Wan Gang, in which Gates was representing the
philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the two
discussed cooperating on technology and "innovative
development", Friday's statement said.
The statement did not mention Microsoft, for whom Gates
remains on the board and spends about a third of his time as
technology adviser to CEO Satya Nadella.
The environment for U.S. tech companies has become
increasingly difficult in China in recent months. Last week,
U.S. business lobbies called on the White House for help to
overturn new Chinese cybersecurity regulations they said would
hurt market opportunities abroad and jobs in the United States.
U.S. tech groups wrote to Beijing about the same policies on
Jan. 28.
Foreign companies are also increasingly concerned they are
being targeted by Chinese regulators.
Addressing a Chinese anti-monopoly investigation into
Microsoft in September, Chief Executive Nadella said the company
would fully cooperate with the State Administration for Industry
and Commerce, which launched a probe into the world's largest
software company last summer.
The company's mainland subsidiary was charged with about
$140 million in back taxes in November, the first U.S.
corporation targeted for cross-border tax evasion in China.
Microsoft declined to comment on Gates' visit, as it
concerns the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
An official at the foundation confirmed the visit but
declined to provide further details.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Paul Carsten and Michael
Perry)