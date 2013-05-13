BEIJING May 13 Three more people have died in
China from the new strain of H7N9 bird flu virus, raising the
death toll to 35 while the total number of infections rose to
130, state media said on Monday.
Without giving details of the deaths, Xinhua news agency
said a new case of the H7N9, described by the World Health
Organisation as one of the most lethal flu viruses around, was
found in China's east Jiangxi province.
There has so far been no evidence of human-to-human
transmission of the virus, a point reiterated by Xinhua on
Monday, citing health authorities. It noted that 57 of those
infected have recovered.
Chinese scientists say the virus has been transmitted to
humans from chickens, though the World Health Organisation says
40 percent of people infected with H7N9 had no contact with
poultry.
Since it was first detected in March, the H7N9 virus has
raised alarm and pummelled Chinese demand for poultry as well as
prices for livestock.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said
the current strain of bird flu cannot start a pandemic but notes
there is no guarantee it will not mutate and cause a serious
pandemic.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Mark Heinrich)