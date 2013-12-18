BEIJING Dec 18 A 73-year-old woman in China has
died from a new strain of bird flu, the H10N8 virus, the Xinhua
state news agency reported on Wednesday.
Xinhua cited unidentified experts as saying that the case in
Nanchang, the capital of the landlocked southeastern province of
Jiangxi, was an individual one and the virus had a low risk of
spreading to humans.
The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention had
identified the strain as the H10N8 avian influenza virus, Xinhua
said.
The Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO) did not
have any information about the virus on its website. A WHO
spokeswoman said a statement would be issued later on Wednesday.
The woman died on Dec. 6 due to respiratory failure and
shock, Xinhua said. She had sought treatment at a hospital in
late November.
She had visited a live poultry market and was exposed to the
live poultry business, Xinhua said, adding that people who had
had close contact with her had not exhibited any abnormal
symptoms.
China is at the beginning of its traditional flu season, and
has long had a problem with bird flu.
The H7N9 strain of bird flu emerged this year in China and
has infected at least 139 people in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong,
killing 45 of them.
Experts say there is no evidence of any easy or sustained
human-to-human transmission of H7N9.
But a scientific analysis of probable transmission of the
H7N9 virus from person to person, published in August, gave the
strongest indication yet that it can at times jump between
people and so could potentially cause a human pandemic.
