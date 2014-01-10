BEIJING Jan 10 China reported one more death
from the H7N9 strain of bird flu in eastern Fujian province,
state news agency Xinhua said on Friday.
A 38-year-old man from Quanzhou city died after being found
infected earlier on Friday, Xinhua said, citing the province's
health and family planning commission.
Xinhua said this was the first human case of H7N9 in Fujian
this year.
Separately, Xinhua said two people were infected with H7N9
in eastern Zhejiang province -- a 79-year-old woman and a
30-year-old man.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that
seven more people in China have been found to be infected with
the H7N9 strain of bird flu in the past week, taking to around
150 the total number of cases so far.
The H7N9 bird flu emerged last year in China and has
infected around 150 people there and in Taiwan and Hong Kong,
killing at least 45 of them.
Experts say there is no evidence as yet of any easy or
sustained person-to person transmission of the strain.
But an early scientific analysis of probable transmission of
the new flu from person to person, published last August, gave
the strongest proof yet that it can at times jump between people
and so could cause a human pandemic.
The WHO said the source of the human infections was still
being investigated. It stressed it does not advise any special
screening for people going in and out of China, nor does it
recommend any travel or trade curbs.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)