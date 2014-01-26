BEIJING Jan 26 Chinese authorities have
confirmed the second human case of the new H10N8 strain of bird
flu, contracted by a woman who is in critical condition in
hospital in the east of the country, state news agency Xinhua
has reported.
The 55-year-old woman was admitted to hospital in Nanchang,
the capital of Jiangxi province, on Jan. 15, complaining of a
sore throat and dizziness, Xinhua said late on Saturday.
"An investigation showed that she once had exposure to an
agricultural market," the report said.
In December, China confirmed its first death from the H10N8
strain, also in Nanchang.
China is in the middle of its traditional flu season and has
long had a problem with bird flu.
Another strain of bird flu, H7N9, emerged in China last year
and so far has infected more than 200 people in China, Taiwan
and Hong Kong, killing at least 52.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)