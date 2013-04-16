(Adds subsidies by local governments)
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING, April 16 China's poultry sector has
recorded losses of more than 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion)
since reports emerged of a new strain of bird flu two weeks ago,
an official at the country's National Poultry Industry
Association told Reuters on Tuesday.
Authorities have slaughtered thousands of birds and closed
live poultry markets in Shanghai and Beijing in an attempt to
reduce the rate of human infection and allay growing fears about
the H7N9 virus.
However new cases are being reported daily. In total 14
people have now died from the bird flu virus and 63 have been
infected, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday.
Most of the cases to date have been in eastern China, where
poultry consumption is down by more than half, according to Liu
Yonghao, president the New Hope Group, the country's largest
producer of animal feed.
Prices have dropped on weaker demand. High-quality chicken
is selling for 4 yuan per kg, down from 16 yuan per kg, Liang
Zhong, the poultry association official, told the China Daily
newspaper.
The governments of central Anhui province and the eastern
city of Ningbo have offered financial help to poultry farmers,
Xinhua said on Tuesday.
The Ningbo government plans to give about 20 million yuan of
subsidies to farmers who rear chickens, ducks and geese, while
the Anhui government will give farmers lower interest payments
on loans as well as tax breaks.
However National Bureau of Statistics data released on
Monday showed that average whole chicken prices nationwide were
down only 1.5 percent to 18.8 yuan per kilogram in the first 10
days of April, compared with the preceding 10-day period.
China is the world's second largest poultry market after the
United States, and poultry is the country's fastest growing meat
sector. But a spate of food safety scandals in recent months has
hurt consumer confidence in the industry.
"Chicken prices are falling which will lead to losses for
breeders," New Hope's Liu said last week. "There are more than
100 million farmers raising chickens who will need to be
supported."
The recent decline in demand is also having a negative
impact on imported poultry.
"We thought that people would try to avoid domestic chicken,
and have more preference for imported chicken, but this is not
the case. Across the board, people are being more cautious,"
said Sarah Li, director of the USA Poultry & Egg Export
Council's Hong Kong office.
"According to our importers, (wholesale) sales for both
imported and domestic chicken products have declined by 80
percent."
(Additional reporting by Niu Shuping, Michael Martina and
Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Michael Perry)