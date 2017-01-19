SHANGHAI Jan 19 The head of major Chinese
bitcoin exchange BTCC said on Thursday the platform was
operating normally and that it had stopped offering margin loans
last week alongside its competitors Huobi and OkCoin.
Chief Executive Bobby Lee also told Reuters that the company
had yet to receive any official document from China's central
bank, amid state media reports that the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) had found "hidden risks" in the BTCC exchange after a
probe.
The central bank launched spot checks on BTCC, Huobi and
OkCoin on Jan. 11 to look into a range of possible rule
violations, amid a step up in government efforts to stem capital
outflows and relieve pressure on the yuan currency.
While the yuan lost 6.6 percent against the dollar last
year, its worst performance since 1994, the bitcoin price
has soared to near-record highs.
Lee also said that the three exchanges had discussed
introducing trading fees although they had yet to reach a
conclusion. Bitcoin normally trades at a premium in China as the
lack of trading fees encourages volumes and boosts demand.
