BEIJING, March 6 China should clarify its "bottom line" with regard to supervision of bitcoin exchanges and establish a so-called negative list for the industry in order to limit risks, China Business News quoted a central bank official as saying on Monday.

In the long term, China should learn from international supervision of the cryptocurrency and study the establishment of a regulatory mechanism in order to maintain financial stability, the newspaper's website quoted Zhou Xuedong, director of the business management department in the People's Bank of China, as saying.

Zhou is also a delegate to the national parliament, which is holding its annual meeting in Beijing. (Reporting by Judy Hua and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)