* Spread between yuan- and USD-traded bitcoin has evaporated
* Chinese capital controls boosted price of local bitcoins
* But savvy punters find ways to obtain foreign cash
* Wenzhou speculators seen pouring into bitcoin market
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Dec 11 The price gap between bitcoins
trading in Chinese yuan and those sold for other currencies has
evaporated in recent days, highlighting the porous nature of
China's capital controls.
Chinese bitcoin chat rooms buzzed last month as investors
noticed that the digital currency as sold on China's biggest
exchange was more expensive, in dollar terms, than bitcoins
traded abroad using dollars, creating a tempting arbitrage play.
Traders could earn profits by buying bitcoins using dollars
on a foreign exchange such as Mt. Gox, reselling them for yuan
at the higher price on BTC China, the main local exchange, and
finally converting the yuan back to dollars.
"Insane bitcoin. If you've got dollars, hurry and do
arbitrage," a user called 'foxtree' wrote on Weibo, a
Twitter-like micro-blogging platform, on Nov. 19, the day the
gap peaked at more than 30 percent.
A key driver of the price gap was China's capital controls,
which make it difficult for speculators to swap yuan proceeds
from the sale of high-priced Chinese bitcoins into dollars.
"Certainly a portion of the premium on BTC China was a
result of the fact that any coins sold would be in RMB, which
isn't the most portable currency," said Zennon Kapron, head of
Kapronasia, a Hong Kong-based finance and technology
consultancy, using an alternate term for the Chinese currency.
"So if you did trade that market, getting your money back
into another currency is more difficult," he said.
RAPID EVOLUTION
In recent days, however, the spread between bitcoins as
priced in yuan and those priced in dollars has disappeared. An
announcement by China's central bank last week forbidding
commercial banks from dealing in bitcoin also contributed to the
price decline on BTC China.
But analysts say the price convergence also reflects the
rapid evolution of the bitcoin market, which began with
technology enthusiasts but quickly expanded to include those
with the financial know-how to evade China's strict capital
controls.
A 27-year-old e-commerce professional from the east coast
city of Xiamen, who goes by the screen name 'King,' is typical
of early-wave amateur punters.
He told Reuters that he used RChange, an online currency
exchange and payment service based in the Seychelles, to
exchange yuan for commercially-operated electronic currencies
such as OKPay and EgoPay, which are accepted by several
international bitcoin exchanges. But because such currencies
carry hefty charges, this method is only profitable when the
bitcoin spread is very wide.
SOPHISTICATED ARBITRAGEURS
Recently, as bitcoin has grown in popularity, more
sophisticated arbitrageurs have stepped in. Early this month,
Chinese media began reporting that investors from Wenzhou, the
east coastal city known for its entrepreneurial and speculative
zeal, were piling into bitcoin.
Wenzhou's famously tight-knit, business-savvy global
diaspora has given rise to the adage "Wherever there's a market,
there are Wenzhou people" and offers Wenzhou investors ready
access to foreign currency.
Some bitcoin speculators are also likely resorting to other
tried-and-true methods for skirting China's capital controls.
The most common is falsified trade invoices, which disguise
movements of speculative cash as payments for goods and
services.
Indeed, unexpectedly strong export growth in November
reignited suspicions that official data had been inflated by
fake invoicing.
Those suspicions centered on the conversion of dollars to
yuan in order to profit from appreciation of the Chinese
currency. But the same technique has been used to move funds in
the other direction.
Mis-invoicing in China resulted in illicit outflows worth
$3.79 trillion between 2000 and 2011, according to a report last
year by Global Financial Integrity, a think tank and advocacy
group in Washington.
A Shanghai-based fixed income fund manager dismissed capital
controls as a barrier to shifting money around. "All of my
clients have plenty of money offshore already," he said.
(Additional reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)