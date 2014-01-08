BEIJING Jan 8 China's biggest online
marketplace, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's Taobao,
will ban the sale of bitcoins on the heels of a government
crackdown against the virtual currency to plug a potential gap
in its tight controls on capital flows.
The move comes as Alibaba, China's biggest e-commerce
company, seeks the smoothest of rides toward a giant initial
public offering of stock expected later this year. In a
statement posted on its website late on Tuesday, Taobao said
the ban is effective from Jan. 14.
Taobao's move to fall in line with the government's wishes
also comes as Alibaba presses on with efforts to stamp out the
sale of fake goods on the online marketplace ahead of the IPO.
Alibaba has been conservatively estimated to be worth over $100
billion.
"The central bank clearly has required third-party payment
services to close bitcoin...trading channels," Taobao said in
its statement, without disclosing any details on bitcoin sales
through its platform up to now. Backed by neither a government
nor a bank, bitcoin has attracted currency speculators in recent
months.
Alibaba spokeswoman Florence Shih said, "In the interest of
consumer protection, Taobao has banned the sale of bitcoins on
the platform."
Taobao uses Alibaba's online payment affiliate Alipay to
process transactions across the world's second-biggest economy,
handling over 1 trillion yuan ($165 billion) in annual sales
volume together with its sister shopping portal T-Mall.
The Taobao ban, which covers other virtual currencies, also
includes the sale of any guides, computer hardware or software
related to bitcoin "mining". In the mining process users can
mint new bitcoins of their own by having a computer solve
complex mathematical problems.
Most bitcoin sales take place on specialized electronic
platforms, rather than online marketplaces like Taobao, that are
designed to trade the virtual currency for various physical
currencies.
In December, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) banned
financial institutions from trading in bitcoins, saying the
government would act to prevent money laundering risks from
bitcoin, which is not backed by a government or central bank. It
did not ban individual trading.
Later the same month, the Chinese Business News reported
that the government had asked third-party payment services to
stop handling bitcoin transactions, forcing Shanghai-based BTC
China, the world's largest bitcoin exchange platform by volume,
to stop taking Chinese yuan deposits.
"I think it's overreaching," said Bobby Lee, Chief Executive
Officer of BTC China, referring to Taobao's ban on
bitcoin-related accessories. "I think they're trying to just win
favours from the government."
The PBOC stance reflects the fact that the bitcoin trade
represents a potential hole in the country's capital controls.
They are minted anonymously, untraceable, and can be carried on
memory sticks or transmitted electronically.
However, analysts say that given the total value of bitcoins
in circulation remains tiny relative to other currencies, the
trade is unlikely to have much impact on the wider economy for
now.
The price of bitcoins on BTC China fell 15 percent on
Tuesday to 4718.51 yuan, but had bounced back 4.5 percent by
late afternoon on Wednesday.