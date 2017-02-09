SHANGHAI Feb 9 China's three largest bitcoin exchanges said on Thursday they will strengthen oversight of customers' identities and sources of funds, in a bid to curb market speculation and prevent activities such as foreign currency exchange through bitcoin.

BTCC, OkCoin and Huobi said in identical statements on their websites that they may freeze assets or limit trading by users who were found to flout the rules.

The move comes a day after China's central bank met with nine of the country's smaller bitcoin exchanges and warned them that they risked closure should they seriously violate the country's regulations. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and John Ruwitch; Editing by Nick Macfie)